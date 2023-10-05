THE funeral service dates for two of Stratford’s greatest community servants who died recently have been announced.

Francis Prentice MBE, aged 80 and Rev Canon David Capron, aged 77 both died on 21st September after a lifetime of service to Stratford, Shottery and Alcester leaving behind a massive legacy. They will be fondly remembered and their work will continue to benefit society for generations to come.

Francis Prentice.

Francis Prentice, who helped found the Shakespearer Hospice, was the dearly loved husband of Ann, devoted father of Fiona and Stewart and adored grandad of Ellie, Josh and Henry and great grandad to Freddie. They added that he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Service to Celebrate his life will take place at St. Andrew’s Church, Shottery on Wednesday 18th October at 1.30pm.