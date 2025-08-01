SHAKESPEARIANS world-wide are becoming more and more interested in his wife and widow, Anne Hathaway. Or perhaps it is high time to call her by the name she was known by for most of her life, Anne Shakespeare, writes Paul Edmondson of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

Her part in the Shakespeare story started to become prominent from the early 18th century. By the 19th century, visiting ‘Anne Hathaway’s Cottage’ had established itself as part of the Shakespeare and Stratford literary pilgrimage.

Verses, songs, novels, and plays were written about her, often highly romanticized. Meanwhile, on the pages of Shakespearian biography, she was usually disparaged — until 2007.

Germaine Greer is be thanked for Shakespeare’s Wife, a book-length and important study which seeks to present Anne in her own right. In doing so, Greer’s fascinating portrayal incorporates aspects of the wider female experience during Shakespeare’s time.

The archaeological excavations at New Place have also played their part. Anne was mistress of a considerable household, dealt in malt, managed cottage industries, and was a significant hostess. She was given financial responsibility as set down in the will of Thomas Wittington in 1601. Anne is now understood to be Shakespeare’s co-earner in a marriage that allowed her husband to commute to and from London, whilst maintaining investments and business interests in Stratford-upon-Avon. Recent research suggests she sometimes spent time in London with her husband.

Three years ago the first ‘Evensong for Anne Shakespeare’ took place. A special sermon was preached, a commissioned anthem was sung, and new poems were read. There will be another ‘Anne Evensong’ this Sunday 3rd August at 5.00 p.m. in Holy Trinity Church, where Anne was buried in August 1623 next to her husband.

Professor Marta Cerezo Moreno from Madrid will be giving the sermon in commemoration of Anne. She herself is researching the long-established tradition of ‘The Shakespeare Sermon’. A visiting choir from St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, will lead the singing, and local actors, Paul Curran and Lizzie Hardy, will read two sonnets.

Refreshments will be available after the service, when there’ll also be time to visit Anne’s grave, and to find out more about work of The Friends of Shakespeare’s Church.

All are welcome to join this special, summer gathering.



