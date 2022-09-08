'Serious pollution threat' to River Avon in Stratford

THERE is ‘serious, significant and ongoing pollution in the River Avon’ following an oil-type spill which, it is feared, could endanger wildlife, dogs and even humans.

The spill is flowing into the Avon downriver from Lucy’s Mill and not far from Luddington in an area known as Racecourse Brook, but its source may be in Masons Road in Stratford.

Pollution on the River Avon in Stratford. (59162999)

Dismayed residents have this week voiced their anger over the lack of transparency which they claim is surrounding official investigations into the pollution by the Environment Agency and Severn Trent. Residents also want to know what’s being done to tackle the problem.