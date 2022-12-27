'Serious' crash closes Banbury Road near Ettington

POLICE, firefighters and paramedics were called to traffic collision near Ettington this afternoon.

Road closures were in place following an incident, believed to have involved a car leaving the Banbury Road (A422) on the Stratford side of the village.

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A422 near Ettington.

“Road closures are in place and we'd encourage people to avoid the area.

“Anyone who has information about the collision or witnessed it is asked to contact the force quoting 113 of 27th December.”