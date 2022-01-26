Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Serious road accident shuts A3400 Stratford Road to Chipping Norton as 15 emergency vehicles attend the scene

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 22:06, 26 January 2022
 | Updated: 22:08, 26 January 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The A3400 Stratford Road to Chipping Norton was closed in both directions this evening (Wednesday) due to a serious road accident near Great Rollright.

Witnesses reported to seeing 15 emergency vehicles as police, fire and ambulance attended the scene, while Shipston residents reported hearing "non-stop sirens".

Police have closed a road in Stowmarket following an inccident this morning. (54116013)
Police have closed a road in Stowmarket following an inccident this morning. (54116013)

It is believed the accident happened just after 5pm.

According to the AA the A3400 is closed both ways between B4026 (Over Norton Turn-off) and A361 Banbury Road (Shell Petrol Station Roundabout).

More updates when we have them.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE