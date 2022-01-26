Serious road accident shuts A3400 Stratford Road to Chipping Norton as 15 emergency vehicles attend the scene
Published: 22:06, 26 January 2022
| Updated: 22:08, 26 January 2022
The A3400 Stratford Road to Chipping Norton was closed in both directions this evening (Wednesday) due to a serious road accident near Great Rollright.
Witnesses reported to seeing 15 emergency vehicles as police, fire and ambulance attended the scene, while Shipston residents reported hearing "non-stop sirens".
It is believed the accident happened just after 5pm.
According to the AA the A3400 is closed both ways between B4026 (Over Norton Turn-off) and A361 Banbury Road (Shell Petrol Station Roundabout).
More updates when we have them.