The A3400 Stratford Road to Chipping Norton was closed in both directions this evening (Wednesday) due to a serious road accident near Great Rollright.

Witnesses reported to seeing 15 emergency vehicles as police, fire and ambulance attended the scene, while Shipston residents reported hearing "non-stop sirens".

It is believed the accident happened just after 5pm.

According to the AA the A3400 is closed both ways between B4026 (Over Norton Turn-off) and A361 Banbury Road (Shell Petrol Station Roundabout).

More updates when we have them.