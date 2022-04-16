Serious accident closes M40 between junctions 11 and 12

For the second time this week the M40 is closed between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon following a serious accident this evening.

(56112852)

Warwickshire Police issued a statement at around 8pm that said:

“Officers are currently in attendance to a serious collision on the M40. The motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon. Road closures will be in place for some time so please find an alternative route.”

The motorway was shut northbound between J11 A422 (Banbury) and J12 B4451 Gaydon Road (Gaydon) following the crash on Tuesday afternoon involving a van and a car.