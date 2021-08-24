Van driver seriously injured after accident on A46

Emergency services were called at 4.55am this morning to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a lorry and van on the A46, between Leek Wootton/Gaveston and Thickthorn.

The van driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Road closures were in place on the A46 northbound, between the A429 and the A452 near Leek Wootton but the road has now reopened.

if you are travelling in the area this morning and consider using alternative routes if possible.