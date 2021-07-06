Serious accident between car and bus closes B4100

A serious accident has closed the B4100 after a collision between a car and a bus.

Emergency services are in attendance following the incident, which is described by police as serious and who say the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

The collision involved a red open-top sightseeing bus run by Stagecoach and a small black three-door hatchback.

Witnesses have said they saw the air ambulance attending.

The accident occurred near the junction with the B4087 near Bishops Tachbrook, just along from the Guide Dogs headquarters.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call 101 quoting incident 311 of 6th July 2021.