IMPROVEMENT work along the Birmingham Road is now scheduled to start in September… but only if booster shots are not needed to protect us all against Covid-19 variants.

The first phase of the multi-part project, which would improve the road surface as well as cycling and pedestrian paths, had to be delayed in March as the government did not want roadworks within a mile of vaccination centres such as Stratford Hospital.

A new date of 1st September has been pencilled in by Warwickshire County Council for the start of phase one, but this again could be put back to allow easy access to the Arden Street hospital site.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, who represents Stratford North at Shire Hall, told the Herald he had been told by the project manager that contractors will be ready for September, but may not be able to start work because of the priority to tackle the pandemic.

“The moratorium on the roadworks should end in August and no announcement has been made as yet regarding any further delays,” he said.

The first phase, expected to take 10 weeks, involves a stretch of the road between Windsor Street and Arden Street.

The entire project is expected to cost about £6m and will include detailed plans for the rest of the Birmingham Road with the aim of speeding up the traffic flow.

“Contrary to some perceptions, research shows that most of the trips involving the Birmingham Road, about 80 per cent in fact, either start or end in the Birmingham Road, with approximately 30 per cent of trips being for the Maybird centre and Tesco,” said Cllr Sinclair.

“In other words, this is mostly local traffic, not tourists visiting Stratford.

“The biggest piece of work will be around Tesco, which will be a slip road into the Tesco/Maybird Centre from earlier up the road, so hopefully taking traffic off the Birmingham Road earlier. But that’s not going to happen at this first stage.”

He added: “Residents will be kept up to date with progress or, if necessary, the lack of it, as matters develop.”

The potential new start date will be about four years after the county council first announced the plans.