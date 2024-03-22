Comedy legend Tweedy The Clown will be coming to the RSC’s Theatre Gardens from 24th May to 2nd June with show Tweedy’s Massive Circus.

The mirth-maker spoke exclusively to Herald Arts this week. “I can’t wait to start touring Tweedy’s Massive Circus in our tiny big top. A show where the clowns are in charge of everything! (For a change.) What could possibly go wrong?”

Tweedy's Massive Circus

See our interview next week, when Tweedy talks about what to expect from his Massive Circus (mayhem) and his Bottom (with A Midsummer Night’s Dream also touring).

Suitable for ages three to 93, Tweedy’s Massive Circus will transform the Avonbank Gardens with its very own little ‘Big Top’. The production opens in Stratford and then tours to Salisbury, Henley-on-Thames and Cheltenham throughout the summer, with dates in London and Edinburgh to be announced soon.

The star of Giffords Circus, Cirque Beserk, and the Cheltenham Everyman pantomime Tweedy the Clown and his friends Sam Goodburn, Reuben Greeph and Loren O’Dair attempt their own circus show in their ‘little’ big top this summer.

Tweedy the Clown. Photo by Craig Sugden

Tweedy is a contemporary vaudeville style clown who performs in theatre, circuses as well as TV and film. He is an expert in traditional circus and plays multiple musical instruments.

In January 2023, Tweedy was named in the King’s New Year Honours List for his services to Circus and local community, being awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal).

Commenting on his latest show, Tweedy the Clown added: "Clowns have always been a big part of Shakespeare's work, appearing in most of his writing in some form or another so I am very excited to be kicking off the tour for my brand-new show ‘Tweedy’s Massive Circus’ in Stratford-upon-Avon as part of the RSC programme.”

Book tickets now here.