FRIENDS and family spoke of their enormous sadness following the sudden death of community stalwart Philip Heath, who died aged 69 at the weekend.

Philip lived in Stratford for over 25 years and was a “true Stratfordian”, contributing selflessly to his community.

Originally called to the bar, Philip was, until his retirement, a solicitor specialising in work with charities and not-for-profit organisations. He worked in private practice for 25 years with a range of charity types, from royal charter to charitable trusts.

Throughout his life, and especially after retirement, Philip offered his skill and expertise as a trustee and member of various charities. He was a director of Heart of England Mencap, was on the board of Stratford-upon-Avon School working on the resources committee and a trustee of the school’s trust fund.

Philip Heath

For several years, Philip was an enthusiastic volunteer steward of the Stratford Literary Festival and became chair of the trustees in 2024 bringing his calm wisdom to lead the festival’s governance.

Philip loved walking, good wine, music and singing and was an important member of the Stratford Choral Society.

“Philip contributed a huge amount to the literary festival and was a very precious member of our volunteer team,” said Annie Ashworth the festival director.

“We were looking forward to many years of working together with him as chair of our board and are deeply saddened by his death. Our thoughts are with his wife Jules, also a festival volunteer, and his son Luca.”

Paying tribute, Stratford School headteacher Neil Wallace added: “Philip was a great friend to Stratford upon Avon School and so many of us share the profound sense of his sudden loss. Philip was the last remaining governor from my interview panel 12 years ago. He played a hugely significant role in the strategic governance of the school. As chair of our resources committee for many years and latterly as trustee and member of the board, as well as serving as a member of the school trust, Philip’s knowledge of the education and charitable sector added reassurance and rigour to the oversight of the school.

“His professional background as a partner and head of academies and charities at Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors gave him a unique national insight and meant that he offered expertise and sound legal advice to the school.

“However, most of all, Philip was a charismatic individual whose personal warmth and smile will be sadly missed.”

The choral society dedicated their concert, Songs for a Summer’s Evening, at St Andrew’s Church, Shottery, on Saturday to his memory.