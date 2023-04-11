By Danny Godfrey

ANIMAL rights supporters were out in force on Saturday (1st April) to protest at what they called the ‘brutal’ treatment of pigs at a large-scale farm near Bidford.

Demonstrators outside Bickmarsh Hill Pig Farm on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63357212)

Former commercial pig vet Dr Alice Brough joined demonstrators outside Bickmarsh Hill Pig Farm on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63357207)

Pressure group Animal Justice Project (AJP) recently shared video footage it had hired a private investigator to secretly film at Bickmarsh Hall. It allegedly shows pigs at the farm living in squalor, being left to die and eating and attacking each other as they are confined in cramped conditions.

The investigator also reported seeing bins full of dead pigs and inappropriate use of an electric goad.

Demonstrators outside Bickmarsh Hill Pig Farm on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63357187)

More than 70 protesters met outside the farm on Saturday. They carried banners and placards, lit red flares and laid flowers in memory of the pigs.

AJP spokesperson Ayrton Cooper said: “We are paying tribute to the tens of thousands of pigs who have suffered, and continue to suffer, behind the grim walls of Bickmarsh Hall.”