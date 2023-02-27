Jaw-dropping photographs of the Northern Lights have been taken around the UK - with another chance to see the natural phenomenon again this evening.

The lights were seen across huge swathes of the country from Cambridgeshire to Shropshire, Scotland to Wales.

They were also reported in Kent, Norfolk and Cornwall.

Pictures have been shared on social media, while the Met Office has also confirmed that the UK should be in for a repeat performance tonight - and with clear skies to make viewing even more probable.

A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK@MadMike123 in North Uist@Jon9tea in North Wales@paulhaworth in Cambridgeshire@alex_murison in Shropshire pic.twitter.com/8JhqxPbcFK — Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2023

In a series of tweet the Met Office explained: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

It asked people to tag images with the hashtag #LoveUKWeather and confirmed there would be a second chance to see the lights.

Did you see the Northern Lights last night?



Share any photos you took using #LoveUKWeather to be in with a chance of featuring later



There's another chance to see the #Aurora tonight https://t.co/l3mE3kxZ4Y — Met Office (@metoffice) February 27, 2023

Auroras display dynamic patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers covering the entire sky.

Photographer Cat Perkinton says: "Absolutely nuts aurora Sunday evening, with the lights making a show from 8pm right through the night. This taken at the 6 metre tall Silvanus Roman sculpture on Croy Hill, North Lanarkshire around 10pm, with reds & greens visible to the eye." (62664061)

Photographer John Trueman says: "I was out tonight at Findhorn in Moray, Scotland. The sky went from a dull glow in the distance to an explosion of colours and patterns weaving across the night sky one of the best I have seen since 2016." (62664079)

Aurora taken from Isle of Skye. Taken between 10pm and 11.30pm, Kensaleyre, Isle of Skye. (62664083)

What are the Northern Lights?

Also known as the Aurora Borealis, nature's light show is created when a stream of charged particles which are escaping the sun meet with our planet's magnetic field and atmosphere.

The dazzling display of moving sky lights in colours and shades of green, red, purple and pink are most commonly seen in places such as Iceland, Norway, Finland and Greenland as well as sometimes, the most northern parts of Scotland.

Aurora taken from Isle of Skye. Taken between 10pm and 11.30pm, Kensaleyre, Isle of Skye. (62664094)

Drone imagery of the Northern Lights / Aurora Borealis over Stirling on Sunday evening (26th Feb) / Monday morning (27th Feb). Images of lights beside Stirling Castle and lights beside Wallace Monument (62664103)

Photographer Cat Perkinton captured this picture in Scotland (62664063)

Thick clouds at South Shields/Souter lighthouse blocked what would have been an incredible display. (62664073)

A Met Office spokesperson said the sightings of the lights further south in the UK on Sunday night were due to the “strength” of a geomagnetic storm.

Did you see the Northern Lights? Let us know. Email news@stratford-herald.com