Northern Lights could be visible again from UK on February 27 as pictures show dramatic skies on Sunday
Jaw-dropping photographs of the Northern Lights have been taken around the UK - with another chance to see the natural phenomenon again this evening.
The lights were seen across huge swathes of the country from Cambridgeshire to Shropshire, Scotland to Wales.
They were also reported in Kent, Norfolk and Cornwall.
Pictures have been shared on social media, while the Met Office has also confirmed that the UK should be in for a repeat performance tonight - and with clear skies to make viewing even more probable.
In a series of tweet the Met Office explained: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”
It asked people to tag images with the hashtag #LoveUKWeather and confirmed there would be a second chance to see the lights.
Auroras display dynamic patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers covering the entire sky.
What are the Northern Lights?
Also known as the Aurora Borealis, nature's light show is created when a stream of charged particles which are escaping the sun meet with our planet's magnetic field and atmosphere.
The dazzling display of moving sky lights in colours and shades of green, red, purple and pink are most commonly seen in places such as Iceland, Norway, Finland and Greenland as well as sometimes, the most northern parts of Scotland.
A Met Office spokesperson said the sightings of the lights further south in the UK on Sunday night were due to the “strength” of a geomagnetic storm.
