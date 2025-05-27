THE first bicycle bus for Stratford Primary School “blew the socks off” organiser Simon Storey when 27 parents and children turned up.

A parent-led initiative, the bicycle bus allows children and parents to safely bike to school in a convoy.

Simon, who helped to set up the first bike bus in Stratford at Alveston Primary School, said he was excited to see how the new bus would grow.

“Stratford primary is quite central and is down an old narrow street [Broad Street], so parking and drop-offs can be a real problem,” he said. “The school has been really helpful, they put it in the newsletter and got some interest going and the first one just blew my socks off because it was 27 in total on the bus, and we know that there were a couple of people that couldn’t make it.”

Parents and students on the Stratford Primary School Bicycle Bus

He added: “The idea of the bicycle bus is that there is safety numbers. The cars and vehicles have to give us space, because we’re such a large group, and in fairness they do.

“You have a group of children and parents all riding to school together, and the numbers are growing. We found at Alveston that the first one we did there was 10 on the bus. The last one that I led, there were 30. People want to be in on the action, because one of the things is it’s really fun. We have music, people are singing along. We also have a bubble machine on my bike.”

The Stratford bicycle bus has received support from a generous parent who is also a business owner.

Simon said: “She took it off her own back to say she wanted to supply some hi-vis vests.”

One of the new hi-vis vests for the Bicycle Bus at Stratford Primary School

He added: “In an ideal world, we wouldn’t need a bicycle bus because parents and families feel they can cycle to school safely anyway.”

After showing parents and schools how the bus works and helping for a few weeks, Simon then leaves it in the hands of the parents and is off to help another school.

“I’m happy to give that support as and when needed because ultimately my end goal, which I had when I first set up the bicycle bus back in 2020, was to have one in every school. That’s my objective and I think it’s achievable.”

