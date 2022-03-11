Second silent vigil to be held in Stratford in support of Ukraine

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A SILENT candlelit vigil to show solidarity with Ukraine will once again be held in Stratford this Saturday (6th March).

The candlelit vigil for Ukraine held on Waterside in Stratford last Saturday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson W18/3/22/6251. (55311378)

Members of the town's Polish community organised a vigil by the Swan Fountain last Saturday.

It was open to all and a large group gathered to reflect and pray on the situation facing Ukraine and its people.

The candlelit vigil for Ukraine held on Waterside in Stratford last Saturday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson W18/3/22/6284. (55311382)

One of the organisers Teresa Franczuk told the Herald this week: "Further to last week's comments from the public and popular demand, the Polish community in Stratford is organising another silent vigil to show solidarity with Ukraine.

"If you would like to join, just come to the Bancroft Gardens. We will be gathering by the Swan Fountain from 6 to 6.30pm.

The candlelit vigil for Ukraine held on Waterside in Stratford last Saturday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson W18/3/22/6265. (55311368)

"You will get a chance to ask questions and to talk to people direct."

Ahead of the first vigil another of the organisers, Malgosia Librowski, told the paper how Poland and Ukraine shared a border and a similar history: “For us this war reminds us of what our grandfathers went through during the Second World War. Many of them fled Ukraine during the Second World War.

“They were oppressed by Russians, so we can relate to what’s going on as those memories are still very much alive. It’s heartbreaking to see history repeating itself.”

The candlelit vigil for Ukraine held on Waterside in Stratford last Saturday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson W18/3/22/6008. (55311376)

The candlelit vigil for Ukraine held on Waterside in Stratford last Saturday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson W18/3/22/6246. (55311367)

The candlelit vigil for Ukraine held on Waterside in Stratford last Saturday evening. Photo: Mark Williamson W18/3/22/6270. (55311369)