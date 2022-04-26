A PILOT and three passengers had a lucky escape when a second aircraft that flew on South Warwickshire Flying Club’s ill-fated trip on 2nd April also got into difficulty, it has emerged.

A group of around six planes took off from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield on a round trip to Le Touquet in the Calais region. Tragically Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were killed when their Piper PA-28 crashed into the English Channel on the outward leg of the flight, about an hour into the journey. The coastguard was alerted to the accident at 10.30am.

This week the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed that a further plane from the party had to make an emergency landing in a field in Enfield, Greater London, on the way back from France later in the afternoon.

A report by the Aviation Safety Network said a Piper PA-23-250 Aztec, which had four people on board, “made a forced wheels up landing in a field”.

It added: “The four occupants were not injured and the aircraft received minor damage.”