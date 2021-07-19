Second fatal road accident in a week near Alcester

A man died following a crash near Alcester on Monday (19th July).

The fatality was the second within a few days - a cyclist died last Wednesday, 14th July, following a collision on the A46 at Alcester.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the latest incident took place at about 7.30am at the junction of Coughton Lane and Alcester Heath in Coughton.

A spokesperson said: “When crews arrived they found a car which had left the road and collided with a tree. The driver, a man, was being given CPR by bystanders and fire colleagues when crews arrived. The man was given advanced life support by the team of ambulance staff at the scene but sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later.”

Last week's crash involved a collision between a car and a cyclist, who was confirmed dead at the scene.