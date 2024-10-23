Second car crash in Alcester
Published: 15:59, 23 October 2024
| Updated: 17:21, 23 October 2024
THERE’S been a second car crash in Alcester this time involving two vehicles in High Street.
Yesterday (Tuesday) a car overturned in Priory Road, Alcester.
This afternoon two cars were involved in a road traffic collision near Lloyds Bank.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a two car RTC on High Street, Alcester at 1.45pm this afternoon (23rd October). One ambulance attended but no one required treatment.”
Warwickshire Police said: “At 1.47pm police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on High Street in Alcester. Officers arrived to find two vehicles had sustained damage and there was debris on the road.
Police had left the scene by 3.40pm.”