THERE’S been a second car crash in Alcester this time involving two vehicles in High Street.

Yesterday (Tuesday) a car overturned in Priory Road, Alcester.

Crash scene outside Lloyds Bank in Alcester this afternoon (Wednesday). Photo: Submitted

This afternoon two cars were involved in a road traffic collision near Lloyds Bank.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a two car RTC on High Street, Alcester at 1.45pm this afternoon (23rd October). One ambulance attended but no one required treatment.”

Warwickshire Police said: “At 1.47pm police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on High Street in Alcester. Officers arrived to find two vehicles had sustained damage and there was debris on the road.

Police had left the scene by 3.40pm.”