Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Second car crash in Alcester

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:59, 23 October 2024
 | Updated: 17:21, 23 October 2024

THERE’S been a second car crash in Alcester this time involving two vehicles in High Street.

Yesterday (Tuesday) a car overturned in Priory Road, Alcester.

Crash scene outside Lloyds Bank in Alcester this afternoon (Wednesday). Photo: Submitted
Crash scene outside Lloyds Bank in Alcester this afternoon (Wednesday). Photo: Submitted

This afternoon two cars were involved in a road traffic collision near Lloyds Bank.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a two car RTC on High Street, Alcester at 1.45pm this afternoon (23rd October). One ambulance attended but no one required treatment.”

Warwickshire Police said: “At 1.47pm police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on High Street in Alcester. Officers arrived to find two vehicles had sustained damage and there was debris on the road.

Police had left the scene by 3.40pm.”

Accidents Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE