A SENSE of dismay, sadness and disbelief is mixed with a sense of determination among the charities and groups that have pledged to work together in the search for new homes after the announcement that Foundation House is to close.

The people who use the community hub in Masons Road, Stratford, say they find it depressing to contemplate the loss of Foundation House, which shuts on 21st June.

Representatives from groups located at Foundation House gathered outside the building on Masons Road this week as they contemplated where to go next. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63254342)

As reported by the Herald last week, the building is home to 12 groups brought together under one roof in an initiative launched by Stratford Town Trust in 2018.