Search for new foodbank manager after Susan ends her 13 years of volunteering

AFTER 13-years helping some of the most vulnerable people and families in Alcester, Studley and the surrounding areas, Susan Kinnersley is stepping back from managing Arden Foodbank.

Susan, who was one of the driving forces in getting the foodbank off the ground, estimates it has helped thousands of people during her time managing the organisation, which is part of Trussell Trust’s national network of 428 foodbanks.

Her involvement started as she was “horrified by the fact that people, particularly children, were going hungry.”

In its first year of operating, Arden Foodbank fed a total of 212 adults and children from the Alcester and Studley distribution centres. Ten years later the number had soared to 2,337.

Susan Kinnersley.

“Having worked in the East End of London in the 1960s, I was shocked to read about the problems in this century and wanted to do something to help those in need,” she said.

“The foodbank still aids around five to 20 people per day in need of food and day-to-day living essentials.”

Susan, who will step down in April, added: “I will really miss getting to know the people and the volunteers but it’s time for someone new to take the reins.”

The hunt is now on to find Susan’s replacement for what she described as a “most worthwhile and fulfilling volunteering role”.

The part-time volunteer will lead and manage the foodbank, including food distribution, warehousing, finance, marketing and partnerships.

Anyone interested in role can email ardenfoodbank@gmail.com for a job description, person specification and application form. The closing date for applications is 15th March.