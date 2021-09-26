The Warwickshire Police search and rescue operation at Leeson Polyurethanes, Leamington Spa, is expected to commence tomorrow (Monday).

It was on 27th August that a devastating fire engulfed the whole building. One man, David Boswell, aged 52, who was working at Leesons at the time of the fire, remains unaccounted for and sadly is assumed deceased.

Warwickshire Police said: “The search for David has been delayed whilst fire services, structural engineers and demolition experts took steps to make the site safe. This was a long and complex procedure requiring a significant multi-agency response due to the devastation of the site and the presence of volatile chemicals that were stored in the building.

Tributes paid to David Boswell following Leamington fire. (51005203)

“The primary police priority will now be to recover David as soon as is practicable. Recovery and recording of evidence will also ensue so that the cause of the fire can be determined.”

Specialist machinery and equipment will be brought in to assist the operations, minimising manual handling and disturbance of debris. A police presence at the site will remain until the operations are complete.

Detective Superintendent Jon Marsden said: “We are relieved to finally be able to access the site to begin our search. The delay has been unfortunate and distressing for David’s loved ones and we are grateful for their understanding.

"Due to the challenging conditions we are dealing with, this will be a very complicated operation involving a meticulous examination of dust and debris which may unfortunately take yet more time.

"David’s family will be kept informed every step of the way by the officers who are supporting them through this difficult time."