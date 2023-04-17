Search for £1m winning Lottery ticket bought in Warwickshire

CHECK your National Lottery ticket, it could be a £1m winner.

The hunt is on for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who bought their ticket in Warwickshire and has yet to claim their prize.

The ticket was for the EuroMillions draw on 31st March. The winning code is JBQS 10867 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 27th September to claim the £1m.

However, the National Lottery said it was unable to narrow down the location in the county where the ticket was purchased.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket, can call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.