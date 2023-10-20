IT was one of the most decisive battles in Royal Navy history and last weekend 243 Warwickshire District Sea Cadets marched through Stratford to celebrate Trafalgar Day and Admiral Lord Nelson’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

Warwickshire has nine cadet units across the district and this year was Stratford’s turn to host all of them during a traditional parade and service in the town centre.

Sunday’s Warwickshire District Sea Cadets Trafalgar Parade. Photos: Julie Swinsco

Units congregated at Stratford Sea Cadets on the Recreation Ground for final rehearsals before moving to the front of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre for the start of the parade.