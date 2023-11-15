STRATFORD District Council is to set up a £100,000 Community Climate Change Fund to support community schemes for a greener future.

The new fund, approved by the council’s cabinet on Monday, will allow the council to formally invest in schemes proposed by community organisations to enhance local climate change agendas.

Council leader Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East) said: “The Stratford-on-Avon Community Climate Change Fund is an important step forward in our response to the climate emergency that this Council declared in 2019.