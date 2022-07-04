A wave of high pressure is expected to send temperatures soaring – with some forecasts predicting highs of more than 35C by early next week.

While the weather over the next few days is expected to be warm, dry and sunny it is from Friday that things are really expected to begin heating up.

High pressure from the south west, says the Met Office, is going to drive in 'very warm' weather – where southern and eastern areas will get the best of what's on offer with some very fine dry weather and only light winds.

The Met Office says high pressure will be hot temperatures to the south and east over the next week. Picture: iStock.

Temperatures for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday could be in the region of 25ºC on each day.

And while the odd shower from northern areas could extend further south, says the Met Office's long range forecast, the predicted outlook for July is that it is only going to continue to get warmer over the next two weeks.

By next Monday, say forecasters, very warm or hot temperatures are expected to be seen across the south of the country.

While Met Office models are currently predicting temperatures of between 27ºC and 30ºC by the middle of next week – with Wednesday expected to be one of the hottest days – other weather maps and predictions have gone one step further and suggest the mercury could tip 35C in some areas.

The highest temperature recorded was in Cambridge in July 2019

The Weather Outlook is among the websites predicting a scorching hot middle of July – where temperatures could reach near record-breaking levels by next week according to some of its forecast models.

The highest ever temperature recorded in the UK is 38.7ºC , at Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019. This beat the previous record set in Faversham, Kent, back in August 2003 when it was 38.5ºC.