NO schools within the Stratford district have been revealed to have been built – or partially built – with the dangerous crumbling concrete that’s dominated the news headlines over the past week.

However, Myton School in Warwick has been forced to delay its return after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was confirmed in part of the school. And Aylesford School, also in Warwick, has been disrupted by construction issues.

In the past few days there’s been a barrage of criticism of the government for failure to deal with the problem earlier, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak even being accused of refusing to provide sufficient funding to tackle the issue when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer – a charge he denies.