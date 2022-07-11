Schoolgirl 'pinned to wall' as bus mounts pavement on 'danger corner' in Shottery

A schoolgirl was left traumatised after she narrowly escaped injury when a double decker bus pinned her against a wall next to The Bell pub in Shottery.

Damage caused to the wall by a passing bus outside The Bell in Shottery. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57797639)

Emma Hannaford, 12, was walking to Stratford Girls’ Grammar School on Tuesday, 28th June, when the near-miss occurred. The incident follows warnings from residents that they fear a death or serious injury is likely as buses and lorries regularly fail to negotiate the tight turns on the narrow one way-lane that runs by the pub. Drivers turning left from Hathaway Lane into Shottery have to mount the full width of the pavement in order to make the turn.

Describing what happened, Peter Hannaford, Emma’s dad, told the Herald: “Emma was wearing a backpack for school when the bus grazed passed her and squashed her against the pub wall and she was left traumatised as there was no physical escape after the bus mounted the pavement. It’s very dangerous and could have been potentially lethal.

“We moved to Hathaway Lane over two years ago so our three girls could walk to the grammar school. But it’s nerve-wracking watch them as this situation makes them so vulnerable. Emma is OK physically, but she was in tears and the incident has left her shocked.”

Residents living near the pub have long complained about the safety of the road. They say matters were made worse last November when The Bell successfully applied for planning permission to expand its beer garden despite fierce opposition to the plans.

Emma Hannaford who had a narrow escape as she walked along the footpath in Shottery. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57797640)

A permanent metal fence was erected so that it abuts the footpath meaning pedestrians have less space to avoid lorries and buses as they swing onto the pavement. Just recently the fence and part of the beer garden wall were damaged after a driver misjudged the turn. And a previous fence was also hit prior to that, residents said.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “We’ve told the council it’s dangerous but they just don’t listen. Most drivers negotiate the turning successfully but around one in ten don’t. I’m worried someone could be killed there – it feels dangerous to step out of the house.”

Suggestions that double-lines are put down on the road to stop parking were slammed as “grossly unfair” by the resident. They said: “We pleaded with Greene King which owns The Bell to change its plans – even if it just moved the fence back a foot or two it would be a lot safer, but again this has fallen on deaf ears and they won’t talk with us.”

A spokesperson for The Bell said: “We’re concerned to hear about this incident and hope everyone involved is OK. People’s safety is paramount and it is important to highlight again the area next to the fence is not a footpath and pedestrians should use the pavement on the other side of the road.

“When we received planning permission last year for the fence, as part of a larger investment in our garden area, the highways authority raised no objection to the proposal and highlighted specifically that this area was not ‘a footpath’ but an over-run area for large vehicles.

“We have listened to people throughout and took community feedback on at the time and made adjustments to our application.”

The council highways department added: “Planning permission was granted by Stratford District Council following a debate at planning committee which considered all of the relevant planning elements of the proposal and those objections received to the scheme.”

The incident has been reported to police.