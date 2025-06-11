Schoolboy, 12, taken to hospital after being hit by car on Alcester Road, Stratford
A SCHOOLBOY was taken to hospital this afternoon after being hit by a car close to Stratford-upon-Avon School on Alcester Road.
The boy, believed to be 12-years-old, was on his bike when the collision took place, emergency services told the Herald.
Warwickshire Police said: “We were called at 3.30pm to Alcester Road in Stratford after a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist.
“The child – believed to be 12 years-old – was taken to hospital with chest and arm injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”
West Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist on Alcester Road at 3.27pm, one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.
“On arrival we discovered one patient, the cyclist, who was a boy.
“He was treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by land ambulance.”
The incident is the second in two days involving children being hit by cars.
Another 12-year-old, a girl, was taken to hospital yesterday after being hit by a car in Shottery.