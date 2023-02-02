IT was splurge guns at the ready this week when a production of Bugsy Malone hit the boards at Alcester Grammar School’s theatre.

More than 100 pupils took part in a whole school performance of the tale of gang warfare in 1920s New York, based on the 1976 gangster musical comedy film written and directed by Alan Parker.

It was the school’s first live show since 2019 and is playing to enthusiastic audiences until tomorrow (Friday).

Tickets have proved so popular, the school had to put in another night’s performance which is a first for the AGS drama department.

The cast of Alcester Grammar School's production of Bugsy Malone featuring Artie Dobson, front, in the title role. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62180971)

Directed by assistant head of sixth form and head of drama, Alex Swan, the show stars Artie Dobson in lead role of Bugsy Malone, with James Yates as Fat Sam, Natalie Baker as Tallulah and Ananya Varier as Blousey.

The production also features live musical accompaniment by pupils, directed and arranged by head of music, Richard Chapman-Palmer, and a dance troupe of nine with soloists trained by Michelle Barber at Strong Feet Dance Academy. Pupils also worked backstage on sound, lighting and stage management.

Ms Swan said: “There is an amazing, brilliant energy from the cast ever since we began rehearsals. Everyone has been so excited to get back in the theatre, it sold out within six days, people were just really ready for the whole thing. It’s been brilliant, the cast have been using the splurge guns and custard pies, I am sure on the last night everyone will be drenched in it.”