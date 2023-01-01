A SCHOOL in Little Compton has submitted plans to create additional space for music and drama provision.

Kitebrook Prep School. Photo: Google Street View (61593792)

And it also wants to turn a disused barn, previously used for accommodation, into a multi-purpose room that can cater for a single year group of up to 40 pupils.

Kitebrook Prep, a day and boarding school for three- to 13-year-olds, wants to renovate The Thatch because it has fallen into a “state of disrepair” and is a “blight on the landscape”.