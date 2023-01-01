Home   News   Article

Kitebrook Prep School, Little Compton, outlines vision to enhance its facilities

By Craig Gibbons
Published: 16:00, 01 January 2023

A SCHOOL in Little Compton has submitted plans to create additional space for music and drama provision.

Kitebrook Prep School. Photo: Google Street View (61593792)
And it also wants to turn a disused barn, previously used for accommodation, into a multi-purpose room that can cater for a single year group of up to 40 pupils.

Kitebrook Prep, a day and boarding school for three- to 13-year-olds, wants to renovate The Thatch because it has fallen into a “state of disrepair” and is a “blight on the landscape”.

