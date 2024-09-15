Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Shottery St Andrew’s School community welcomes Artie Hill, four, who has rare disease Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 23:17, 15 September 2024

THE Shottery St Andrew’s community has taken to its heart the saying that it takes a village to raise a child while welcoming Artie, a very special new reception class pupil.

Stratford photo sales
Stratford photo sales

Last year, Artie’s mum and dad, Carrie and Greg Hill, were given the devastating news that their toddler son had the rare life-limiting genetic disease Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

It usually only affects boys as it is carried on the X chromosome, and luckily Artie’s older sisters, Lily, 15, and Linnea, eight, are unaffected.

Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE