THE Shottery St Andrew’s community has taken to its heart the saying that it takes a village to raise a child while welcoming Artie, a very special new reception class pupil.

Last year, Artie’s mum and dad, Carrie and Greg Hill, were given the devastating news that their toddler son had the rare life-limiting genetic disease Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

It usually only affects boys as it is carried on the X chromosome, and luckily Artie’s older sisters, Lily, 15, and Linnea, eight, are unaffected.