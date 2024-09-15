Shottery St Andrew’s School community welcomes Artie Hill, four, who has rare disease Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy
Published: 23:17, 15 September 2024
THE Shottery St Andrew’s community has taken to its heart the saying that it takes a village to raise a child while welcoming Artie, a very special new reception class pupil.
Last year, Artie’s mum and dad, Carrie and Greg Hill, were given the devastating news that their toddler son had the rare life-limiting genetic disease Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).
It usually only affects boys as it is carried on the X chromosome, and luckily Artie’s older sisters, Lily, 15, and Linnea, eight, are unaffected.