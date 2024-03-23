A £50,000 fundraising target has been set to buy new equipment for Kineton High School as ambitious plans for new buildings and teaching rooms continue to take shape.

The brand-new school buildings will have dedicated specialist teaching spaces for art, drama, ICT, design and technology, library, dining hall and sixth form. The new equipment will help students learn in a modern state of the art environment.

Kineton High School new buildings.

Some of the equipment and furnishings at the school, particularly in design and technology needs updating and replacing and as these are part of the school’s commitment to providing a much more exciting curriculum but as budgets can only go so far the school has launched its campaign to raise money to purchase the equipment and furniture via another route.