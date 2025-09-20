A BID to ease traffic woes at school times by creating extra parking spaces - and a sports pitch - has run into trouble.

The plan to tackle issues in the Mountford Close area of Wellesbourne - which is home to the two school sites - has been put forward by the parish council.

But when it goes before the district council planning committee next week, officers are recommending the application should be refused.

The primary school annexe is off a short spur from Mountford Close, to the north-east of the village, while the main building is in the middle of the close.

Wellesbourne Primary

The parish council has put in a bid to develop land either side of the annexe - creating 76 car parking spaces and 6 disabled spaces with access from the Newbold Road and on the other side of the school, a sports pitch for school and public use.

The planning statement says the aim of the parking was to provide relief to residents of the close and to avoid delays and hazards at its junction with Newbold Road.

And it adds: ‘The use of the car park is intended principally for dropping off and pick up school pupils at the start and end of the school day.’

But the plan has triggered a big response with 50 letters of objection raising wide-ranging concerns, 4 letters of support and 1 of no objection.

And while the potential benefit of the new pitch is recognised in the officers’ report, concerns over the impact on new development at the edge of the village have triggered six reasons for the recommendation to refuse the plan.

These cover issues such as uncertainty about whether the development could increase traffic issues while not encouraging alternatives to car use; taking up good quality agricultural land; lack of detail on the analysis of flood risk - and more.

The decision will be taken by councillors on the committee and the meeting is due to take place next Wednesday, 24th September, in the council chamber at Elizabeth House, Stratford, starting at 6pm.

