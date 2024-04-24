Alveston C of E Primary School recently celebrated the official opening of their new outdoor space with a special service.

The school welcomed families, benefactors, and the Rev April Gold, diocesan director of education, who kindly opened and blessed the new space.

It was all smiles at Alveston C of E Primary School last week as childre, staff and parents celebrated the opening the new outdoor space facilities last week with the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kate Rolfe attending, left, pictured with Cindy Michael, Danni Gallon, Melissa Long, Nicola May, Rev April Gold, Director of Education for the Coventry Dioecesis, and Anne Clewley, head teacher. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new addition to our school grounds,” said head teacher Anne Clewley. “This project not only enhances our outdoor environment but also provides a much-needed quiet space for our children to reflect, contemplate, and pray. It’s a wonderful testament to the power of community support.”