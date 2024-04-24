Alveston pupils thrilled with new facilities
Published: 11:00, 24 April 2024
Alveston C of E Primary School recently celebrated the official opening of their new outdoor space with a special service.
The school welcomed families, benefactors, and the Rev April Gold, diocesan director of education, who kindly opened and blessed the new space.
“We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new addition to our school grounds,” said head teacher Anne Clewley. “This project not only enhances our outdoor environment but also provides a much-needed quiet space for our children to reflect, contemplate, and pray. It’s a wonderful testament to the power of community support.”