THE conflict in Ukraine continues to put additional strain on the Polish education system as refugee children are now attending schools in Poland.

As reported in last week’s Herald, Polish schools are desperate for basic equipment such as a backpacks, pencil cases and stationery, including pens, pencils, crayons and notebooks and craft materials.

Morrisons community champion Lisa Young, right, pictured Cllr Kate Rolfe, chairman of the Stratford Support Group and fellow committee member Cllr Cohl Warren-Howles with the staionary bags being sold in the store to support Polish schools.. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (57457146)

In response, an appeal has been launched in Stratford so that pupils here can help their fellow pupils be educated in a safe and welcoming environment.

The Polish School Donation Project is an initiative set up by Cllr Kate Rolfe and Cllr Cohl Warren-Howles under the Stratford Support Group which has already seen donations made at schools and is also supported by Morrisons supermarket in Stratford where a collection point for school items has been set up. Cllrs Rolfe and Warren-Howles said more donations are always welcome.

Cllr Warren-Howles said: “People are being so generous in donating to the schools in Poland.

“Lisa Young, the community champion at Morrisons, has made up stationery packs for shoppers to purchase if they wish, or alternatively people can bring donations from home that they no longer need that are in good condition.

“Stratford Support Group was originally set up at the outset of the Covid pandemic to help residents with shopping, prescription collections and general support. Volunteers came forward then to help and once again, the generosity of people helping children in Poland is very heart-warming indeed and we want to thank everyone very much.”

The collection bin in Morrisons will be in the store until the end of the school term, 22nd July.

For more information, email Cohl.Warren-Howles@stratford-tc.gov.uk or Kate.Rolfe@stratford-tc.gov.uk.