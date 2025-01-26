STRATFORD’S Holy Trinity CofE Primary School concluded its 200-year anniversary celebrations with a vibrant Decades Day, bringing the school’s history to life.

Decades Day at Holy TrinityDecades Day at Holy Trinity

Pupils and staff dressed in costumes from different historical periods, and parents and carers were invited to enjoy an afternoon of performances, interactive activities, and a tour of the newly-opened preschool facilities.

Decades Day at Holy Trinity

Each year group focused on a specific decade, showcasing their learning through themed activities. Highlights included Year 1’s performance of the National Anthem, Year 2’s energetic Charleston demonstration, and Year 6’s lively 1980s pop celebration. Parents had the opportunity to explore classrooms and engage with pupils as they shared their historical knowledge.

Decades Day at Holy Trinity

Reflecting on the event, headteacher Joanne Herrero said: “This celebration was a truly special way to honour 200 years of education at Holy Trinity. Watching our pupils embrace history with such enthusiasm was inspiring, and the turnout from parents and carers made it even more memorable.”

Decades Day at Holy Trinity

Deputy headteacher James Shuker added: “This celebration captured the essence of our school’s community spirit. It was a fantastic opportunity to connect with our past while celebrating the creativity and talent of our pupils.”