Two children have been airlifted to a major trauma centre and a woman has received trauma care after an accident on Campden Road (B4632) this morning (Tuesday).

The accident happened around 8.13am and involved a number 1 Stagecoach double-decker bus, carrying schoolchildren on its way from Stratford to Chipping Campden School, and a blue Mini and a black car.

Scene of the accident on Campden Road. Photo: David Shindler (60667252)

Police, fire an ambulance service attended the scene just south of the Stratford Garden Centre outside the Bow Wow dog day-care and boarding business.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) confirmed it sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with two doctors and a paramedic on board together with the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a doctor and paramedic on board.

Chipping Campden students at the scene of this morning's accident. Photo: Callum Taylor

A WMAS spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found a double decker bus and two cars which had been involved in a serious collision.

“Three occupants from one car, two boys and a woman, were trapped and upon assessment by ambulance staff were found to have sustained serious injuries. The team of medics worked closely with fire colleagues to carefully extricate all three patients from the vehicle. Each patient received trauma care to stabilise their conditions on scene before the two boys were airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. The woman was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The driver of the second car, a woman, was assessed on scene and found with minor injuries which didn’t require hospital treatment.

All roads around the area are closed as emergency services attend the accident on Campden Road. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60665911)

“The bus driver and 30 schoolchildren were off the bus and safe and well seeking shelter in a nearby building. Three children were described as walking wounded with minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance staff before being discharged on scene.”

Eyewitness Callum Taylor, 16, who is in Year 12 at Campden, told the Herald: “One of the cars crashed into a ditch and the bus swerved and hit the other car, and both that and the bus ended up in a bush.

“There was a jolt and people on the bus were shaken about. We got off the bus and were taken into the dog care place. Then two air ambulances came, and police and fire engines.”

After waiting at Bow Wow for an hour, the students were picked up by a Campden minibus and returned to the school.

The Stagecoach bus involved in the accident on the Campden Road this morning. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60665909)

Confirming the details, Warwickshire Police told the Herald: "We were called at 8.14am this morning to a report of a three vehicle collision on Campden Road, Stratford.

"The collision involved a bus and two cars. Three people from one of the cars have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Police are still at the scene and road closures are in place."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 57 of 15 November 2022.