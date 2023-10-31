IS it one spook too far or just a bit of Halloween fun?

A fake, bright red body lies on the grass in front of a house in Blackberry Lane, Stratford, and while the trick or treat kids in the neighbourhood love the scary skeleton when they go to see it some people think it’s very graphic and disturbing especially as it looks like a burnt body next to a petrol can.

“It’s meant to be a bit of scary Halloween fun and kids love it when they come to get their sweets for trick or treat,” said Amanda Barr who designed and painted the skeleton which is right next to her front door.

What do you think?

Does the spooky skeleton tickle your funny bone or have you got a bone to pick with it because it’s in bad taste?