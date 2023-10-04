With the longest waiting lists in NHS history, the shocking fact is that more people are dying unnecessarily as they await treatment that never comes.

Latest data shows that around 121,000 people died across England last year while still waiting for NHS care, double the number of people who died on waiting lists in 2017/18, when the figure stood at around 60,000. The figures are also higher than in 2021, when the country was still in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

Currently there is a record 7.6 million people waiting for treatment in England.

Closer to home, 32,604 patients are on the waiting list for treatment at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT).

The NHS constitution states that patients should not wait more than 18 weeks for treatment, but almost half of patients in England today wait longer than that to receive healthcare.

At SWFT alone, 135 people died in 2022 having been waiting for treatment for longer than 18 weeks.

It’s a national scandal that has been widely reported in the media after The Times and the Labour party both put in freedom of information (FOI) requests with NHS trusts asking for data about deaths on waiting lists in 2022.