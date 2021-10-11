Residents in the Stratford district are receiving fraudulent letters claiming they are entitled to lottery winnings of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The letters, claiming to be from the International Postcode Lottery Commission, are being sent to the homes of residents asking that they contact Mr Michael Holmes, whom the letter states is the foreign service manager of Standard Chartered Financial Consultants.

The address the letter associates with the Mr Michael Holmes is 22 Hanover Square in London, which was demolished in 2017 and is now a luxury office development by Clivedale London.

Similar scam letters are being distributed nationwide, with reports from the likes of Bradford and Northern Ireland of residents receiving them, suggesting a targeted and organised campaign.

A statement from Action Fraud, the national centre for reporting fraud and cyber crime, reads: “Never respond to any such communication, and never, ever disclose your bank details or pay fees in advance.

“We don’t know of any official lottery operators who ask for fees to collect winnings. Any request for a fee payment is a good indication that someone is trying to defraud you.”

They also state that if you have been the victim of a lottery fraud, to report it to their website, and if you have given your bank details, then to contact your bank immediately.

More information can be found at www.actionfraud.police.uk