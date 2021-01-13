The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is aiming to bring the Bard to life for children during lockdown after launching a suite of free online resources aimed at 4-14-year-olds.

SBT (43949605)

More than 300 education resources and activities have been made available on the Trust’s website, designed to help youngsters engage with Shakespeare.

Activities include building LEGO Shakespeare and drawing a comic strip inspired by The Tempest, to creating a gruesome recipe for a witches spell from Macbeth and describing a scene from Romeo & Juliet in Juliet’s diary.

There’s even a Shakespeare-style insult generator to provide entertainment during playtime.

Dr Nick Walton, Shakespeare courses development manager at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said, “As a result of the global pandemic we’ve had to find new ways to bring Shakespeare to life for schools and learners whilst we’re unable to physically welcome them to our historic sites in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“Our dedicated team continue to inspire children with Shakespeare’s stories and heritage by pulling together some choice recommendations from our popular classroom resources and fun activities online. We’re also developing new resources for Key Stage 3, 4 and A-level learners to support their home learning due to launch in the coming weeks.”

All the resources and activities are available for free by visiting www.shakespeare.org.uk/education/home-learning.