FORGET shin-kicking or chasing giant cheese wheels down steep hills, Halford can boast a most strange folk tradition: Feed the Rat.

The origins of the ritual that takes place every year on the 8th of 8th at 8pm at Halford Bridge are of uncertain origin, and the rituals it involves almost seem like something thought up over a few shandies too many down the local…

Feed the Rat event. Photo Emma Sabin/Freedom Photography

It goes something like this: torch-bearing Vikings lead the way to the bridge where lumps of cheese are thrown into the River Stour below.