Thousands of expectant foodies are due to descend upon Stratford town centre this weekend in eager anticipation of the annual food festival.

Organised by Stratforward BID and sponsored by Loxleys Restaurant and Wine Bar, the event kicks off this Friday, 30th September and will feature over 120 stalls in Bridge Street and High Street and Wood Street for three days of culinary delight.

The festival has attracted a wide range of artisan food and drink producers to tempt the taste buds with an emphasis on local flavour. A demonstration kitchen at the top of Rother Street will feature a line-up of chefs, cooks and mixologists to showcase the best talent Stratford-upon-Avon has to offer.

On Friday the action starts at 1pm, on Saturday and Sunday at 12pm with a range of local experts in their field who will introduce the audience to a range of subjects from making sourdough bread to creating the perfect cocktail.

New for 2022 is a food, cocktail and ale trail that will take you around 16 town centre businesses specialising in food and drink. Visitors can enjoy discounts and time-limited offers, by buying a booklet of vouchers from the RSC Photo Opportunity stand on Wood Street for £2.

The businesses that have formed the trail are:

Loxleys Restaurant & Wine Bar, The Garrick Inn, Hathaway Tea Rooms, Corte Campana, Bensons House of Tea, Deli Café , Café Cocktail, El Greco, Cork & Tile, Shakespeare Distillery, All Bar One, Wonderland, The Queens Head, Vin Neuf, The Arden Hotel, The Old Thatch Tavern and Hooray’s Gelato.

Alongside the perfect mix of exotic cocktails and sweet treats there is plenty of entertainment options to keep all ages amused with a live performance area situated at the top of Wood Street. Stand-by for an exciting line-up of acts, from local schools, bands, soloists, dance troupes and a headline performance by Tom Seals and his four-piece band who will perform on Sunday afternoon.

Henley Street will be a big hit with youngsters with puppet and magic shows and circus skills workshops. There will also be a climbing wall and children’s rides in Wood Street. High Street will feature a traditional Punch and Judy show.

Meanwhile, in Meer Street will find food workshops and Bell Court will feed into the food festival vibe throughout the three days by serving up a menu of live music from a variety of local bands and vocalists. To mark the event some of Bell Court’s retailers also have some special offers for visitors to their stores.

Stratford Food Festival runs from 10-8pm Friday, 30th September and Saturday, 1st October and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, 2nd October. Entrance is free and Stratford Park and Ride will be making it easier to access the event. Further information is available at: https://stratforduponavonbid.co.uk/food-festival/