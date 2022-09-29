Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Saving Nigel from extinction - the gathering of nearly 400 men called Nigel at a rural pub

By Gill Oliver
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:21, 29 September 2022
 | Updated: 09:22, 29 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A PUB landlord on a mission to stop his name becoming extinct, has brought hundreds of Nigels together for a celebratory ‘Nige Night’.

Nigel Smith, who runs The Fleece Inn at Bretforton, called on fellow Nigels to join him on Saturday (25th September).

Four Nigels. Photo: Tash (59619032)
Four Nigels. Photo: Tash (59619032)

Nigel, 59, already holds the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of Nigels, from when he managed to round-up 432 of them in 2019.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Oliver
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE