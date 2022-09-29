Saving Nigel from extinction - the gathering of nearly 400 men called Nigel at a rural pub
Published: 09:21, 29 September 2022
| Updated: 09:22, 29 September 2022
A PUB landlord on a mission to stop his name becoming extinct, has brought hundreds of Nigels together for a celebratory ‘Nige Night’.
Nigel Smith, who runs The Fleece Inn at Bretforton, called on fellow Nigels to join him on Saturday (25th September).
Nigel, 59, already holds the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of Nigels, from when he managed to round-up 432 of them in 2019.