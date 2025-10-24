FEARS that aggressive housing development will be thrust upon Shipston saw concerned residents gather at a meeting on Sunday (19th October).

Hosted by campaign group Save Our Shipston (SOS), more than 200 people packed the Townsend Hall to discuss the impact of recent large-scale planning applications affecting the town.

The crowd were addressed by experts from CPRE (Campaign For Rural England) and councillors from across the political spectrum, as MP Manuela Perteghella also attended.

Say No Shipston

Shipston has already had 700 new houses built in recent years, but changes to planning introduced as part of the Labour government’s drive to build more houses, could see applications for at least 2,000 more.

Mark Sullivan, Warwickshire CPRE’s technical secretary, explained that local authorities need to show they have enough land and/or ongoing developments to meet housing targets for the next five years. As Stratford District Council has failed to do so it makes it difficult to refuse planning applications.

Parish and district Cllr Olivia Hatch (Green, Shipston North) said the area was particularly vulnerable. “Developers love Shipston. It’s just next to Cotswolds without being in the protected AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) which comes with planning restrictions,” she said.

Picking up the theme, Cllr Dave Passingham (Green, Shipston South) said: “Developers think they can make more money out here.

“These applications will cause great and significant harm to Shipston. We’ve already had worsening flooding and sewage from the 700 recently built houses. How can our ageing infrastructure cope with 2,000 more?

“We’re not anywhere near a transport corridor, we’ve no good roads, no rail and a poor bus service. We’ve lost our hospital, fire station and banks. These developments are all in open countryside, especially Fell Mill Lane, so would change the character of Shipston altogether. The decline in local employment means lots of people have to travel to get to work. This is an unsustainable place to build housing. It should never have been included as a strategic planning location – these are places you shouldn’t build houses.”

Lending her support, Manuela said: “Eighty per cent of market value is unaffordable for most people. The way things are going, the developers are unlikely to put in the amount of affordable housing that is needed.”

Alice Free, of SOS, commented: “The atmosphere at the hall was one of determination and solidarity, and highlighted the group’s mission to support residents to give effective responses to planning applications.”

She said the next step was for SOS to help orchestrate responses to the largest planning application due to be submitted for east of the River Stour for 1,150 houses.

“We have started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to pay for sound planning advice and legal support,” she added.

