A TYSOE-based potter says more people want “one-off”, handmade items for their homes.

Penny Varley designs and makes pots, beakers, vases, mugs, plates, bowls, jugs and lamp bases from a studio in her back garden.

Inspired by the natural world, her designs sometimes include leaves that have been pressed into the clay to add texture, while the colours reflect seashores and the seasons.

Nothing is made in a mould, so every piece is slightly different.

Potter Penny Varley at work in her Tysoe studio. Photo: Mark Williamson

She said: “One of the most exciting things is opening the lid of the kiln and seeing something’s gone through the process and come out the other side, because things can blow up in the kiln or go dramatically wrong.

“The way the glaze moves in the kiln also means you don't always know exactly how things are going to turn out, and that's very exciting.”

Penny first fell in love with the potter’s wheel back in the 1980s.

But it wasn’t until the final few years of her 25-year career in the civil service that she enrolled in an evening class at Banbury College.

She quickly became addicted, spending three evenings a week making pots and other ceramics.

“I really enjoyed playing, experimenting and finding out more about how clay works,” she explained.

Twenty years ago, she quit the day job and moved to a house in Tysoe with more space so that she could launch her own pottery business.

Since then, despite recession and the pandemic, there’s been a steady stream of demand for her designs.

Other items in her online shop include drinks coasters, jewellery, stoneware plaques for the garden and Christmas decorations.

As well as taking part in Warwickshire Open Studios and Oxfordshire Art Weeks, she also exhibits in Chipping Campden and Lower Slaughter.

She also runs pottery workshops for small groups which seem popular.

She pointed out: “BBC TV’s Great Pottery Throwdown has been phenomenal - it's opened up people's minds.

“They think: ‘Oh, that looks good, I wonder if I can make something like that, or where can I find something like that?

“If you go to M&S and John Lewis, everything looks the same but more people want something that's one-off, handmade and local.

“When somebody orders from me, the lead-in time is three to four weeks but good things are worth waiting for, aren't they?”