MORE than 120 children enjoyed a visit to Santa on St Nicholas’ Night in Alcester thanks to Alcester and Bidford Rotary.

For three hours, families streamed into Church House, Butter Street, to see the big man who was supported by an army of elves who dished out seasonal refreshments, mince pies and worked the tombola.

Event treasurer, Carol McCormick, said it was a successful night which raised £352 for charity.