Santa gets on his Chopper for a huge challenge for Stratford-based charity
Published: 14:10, 22 December 2023
SANTA’S best known for his sleigh, but cyclists dressed as the big man are flying 200km on retro Raleigh Chopper bikes.
As part of Santa’s Chopper Challenge, the group are kitted-out in Santa suits and fake beards and their bikes decked with lights while they climb the equivalent of Mount Everest (8,848m) to raise money for Stratford-based charity Cyclists Fighting Cancer (CFC).
Led by founder and chief executive Mike Grisenthwaite, they kicked-off their three-day challenge at midday on Tuesday, carried on with day two after an early start on Wednesday and completed the final third of the gruelling challenge yesterday (Thursday).