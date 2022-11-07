Santa Claus is coming to town... for a charity fun day in Stratford

PULL on your Santa suit and head to Tiddington next month for some festive fun.

The Shakespeare Hospice is holding a Santa Fun Day and Christmas Fayre on Saturday, 10th December.

Santa fun will be taking place on 10th December. (60473851)

In a twist on the Santa Scramble event, which the hospice has held in previous years, families will be able to take on activities such as sack races and welly wanging – all while dressed as Santa.

The event will also include a Christmas fayre, with a raffle, tombola and craft stalls, plus mulled wine and mince pies.

Children will also have the chance to post their Christmas wish lists in Santa’s post box.

Proceeds from the event will help support the hospice’s services looking after people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Bridget Richards, events and community fundraiser with The Shakespeare Hospice, said: “Christmas is a very busy time of year for the hospice. Our clinical teams will be caring for patients, their loved ones and carers in the local community all the way through Christmas, including on Christmas Day. Events like our Santa Fun Day are essential in ensuring that we can provide the highest standards of palliative and end of life care in the local community.

“This is an event that the whole family can get involved with. We would encourage as many people as possible to brave the cold, put on their Santa suits and take on the course to raise as much money as possible for The Shakespeare Hospice.”

The event takes place at The Home Guard Club, Tiddington, 11am-3pm. Tickets are: Adults £12,

junior (aged 12+) £12, children (5-11 years) £8, family (2 adults & 2 Children) £35 and group booking (up to six adults) £60. Tickets include a Santa suit and medal.

Entry to the Christmas Fayre is free.

For further information and to book, visit www.TheShakespeareHospice.org.uk/Event.