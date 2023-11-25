SANTA has found time in his busy Christmas schedule to visit Stratford again this December, once again thanks to the Shakespeare Lions.

As well as taking his sleigh around the streets, Santa will also put in an appearance at local supermarkets and the Christmas market too.

His visit will be supported on different nights by other local voluntary organisations including the Shakespeare Hospice, Stratford Foodbank, Lifespace, Warwickshire Rural Community Council, Rubbish Friends, Tiddington Scouts and Warwickshire Reminiscence Action Group (WRAP). All proceeds from the activities will be shared between Shakespeare Lions and the other organisations helping and will be used to support local people.

Shakespeare Lions, pictured in a previous year, will be helping Santa on a tour of Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson.

Santa’s schedule is:

Saturday 2nd December, Morrisons, 10am-4pm.

Monday 4th, Trinity Mead/ Bridgetown, start 5.30pm.

Tuesday 5th, Birmingham Road area, start 5.30pm.

Thursday 7th, Evesham Road/ The Willows, start 5.30pm.

Saturday 9th, Maybird Centre, 10am-4pm.

Sunday 10th, Stratford Garden Centre, 11am-3pm.

Mon 11th, Drayton Road area, start 5.30pm.

Tuesday 12th, Clopton/ Justins Road area, start 5.30pm.

Thursday 14th, Tiddington area, start 5.30pm.

Saturday 16th, Tesco, 10am-4pm.

Sunday 17th, Christmas Market 10am-4pm.

Monday 18th, Loxley Road area, start 5.30pm.

Check the Shakespeare Lion’s website (www.shakespearelions.com) and Facebook page for further information, the exact routes Santa will be following will be posted before each of his tours.